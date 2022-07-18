Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he didn't announce his retirement, but said he doesn't see himself in the job by January 2025. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, currently the chief medical adviser to the president, plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

Fauci has also served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

The number of Monkeypox cases in the US is climbing and it's happening as daily COVID-19 case rates are surging once again. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Car crash
TROOPERS: Two people taken to hospital following Jones County crash
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he didn't announce his retirement, but said he doesn't see...
Fauci said retirement statement misinterpreted
A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting