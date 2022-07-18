Edgecombe County man accused of shooting uncle
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges that he shot his uncle last weekend.
Edgecombe County deputies said Shaikevyis Hopkins was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Deputies said the shooting happened on July 9th.
Hopkins was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.