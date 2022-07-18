Advertisement

Edgecombe County man accused of shooting uncle

Shaikevyis Hopkins
Shaikevyis Hopkins(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges that he shot his uncle last weekend.

Edgecombe County deputies said Shaikevyis Hopkins was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said the shooting happened on July 9th.

Hopkins was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

