ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University pitcher is the first pirate to be selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft.

The San Francisco Giants selected left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt in the second round (pick 66 overall).

This makes him the sixth highest draft pick in program history and the seventh in the first two rounds.

Heading into the 2022 season, Whisenhunt earned inclusion in four preseason All-America squads, the Golden Spikes Watch List, and was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year.

A year ago, the Mocksville native posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first campaign as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start, he allowed just two runs (both earned) on three hits in four innings where he struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The lefty picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern tossing 6.2 scoreless frames with a career-best 11 strikeouts and became the first freshman hurler since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.

During the 2021 season, he was named Collegiate Baseball National Player-of-the-Week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Pitcher-of-the-Month (March 3), and American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week (March 15).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.