Advertisement

ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft

Carson Whisenhunt AAC
Carson Whisenhunt AAC(Ben Solomon/AAC | Ben Solomon)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University pitcher is the first pirate to be selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft.

The San Francisco Giants selected left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt in the second round (pick 66 overall).

This makes him the sixth highest draft pick in program history and the seventh in the first two rounds.

Heading into the 2022 season, Whisenhunt earned inclusion in four preseason All-America squads, the Golden Spikes Watch List, and was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year.

A year ago, the Mocksville native posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first campaign as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start, he allowed just two runs (both earned) on three hits in four innings where he struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The lefty picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern tossing 6.2 scoreless frames with a career-best 11 strikeouts and became the first freshman hurler since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.

During the 2021 season, he was named Collegiate Baseball National Player-of-the-Week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Pitcher-of-the-Month (March 3), and American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week (March 15).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Gas prices fall for five straight weeks
Car crash
TROOPERS: Two people taken to hospital following Jones County crash
According to police in Rocky Mount, officers found a 30-year old man who had been shot in the...
Roanoke Rapids police investigate two store shootings back to back
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70