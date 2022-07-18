ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos drafted into MLB by Colorado Rockies

LOS ANGELES, N.C. (WITN) - Another former East Carolina University pitcher has been drafted into the MLB.

MLB.com’s Draft Tracker shows Zach Agnos was drafted in the tenth round by the Colorado Rockies as a pitcher.

Agnos is coming off his sophomore season where he was one of the most impressive players for the Pirates. He was named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster as well as named to Baseball America’s All-American second team.

Agnos was a two-way player for the Pirates, meaning he was a consistent hitter and pitcher for the team.

The Rockies finished the 2021 MLB season with a 74-87 record.

On Sunday, in the second round, the San Francisco Giants selected left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt.

