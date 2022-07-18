Advertisement

ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos drafted into MLB by Colorado Rockies

ECU baseball shows bond after Agnos loses father.
ECU baseball shows bond after Agnos loses father.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, N.C. (WITN) - Another former East Carolina University pitcher has been drafted into the MLB.

MLB.com’s Draft Tracker shows Zach Agnos was drafted in the tenth round by the Colorado Rockies as a pitcher.

Agnos is coming off his sophomore season where he was one of the most impressive players for the Pirates. He was named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster as well as named to Baseball America’s All-American second team.

Agnos was a two-way player for the Pirates, meaning he was a consistent hitter and pitcher for the team.

The Rockies finished the 2021 MLB season with a 74-87 record.

On Sunday, in the second round, the San Francisco Giants selected left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series
Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series
ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft
ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft
KEATON MITCHELL
ECU running back named to preseason watch list
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft