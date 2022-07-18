DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police looking for suspect in Lowe’s theft
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for a suspect in a theft at Lowe’s.
The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from the Lowe’s at 425 Yopp Road. Police did not say what he stole, only that it was a felony larceny.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s to early-30s with a beard, standing about five feet nine to six feet tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light plaid shorts, and black boots.
Police did not say when the crime occurred.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
