College prep academy expanding into Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A college preparatory network headquartered in Raleigh is expanding to include its first Eastern Carolina campus.

Thales Academy, a network of K-12 independent schools, will launch its new location in the New Bern area in 2025. The school will be located just six miles west of New Bern in the planned community of West New Bern.

We’re told that Thales Academy New Bern will initially offer grades Pre-K through 3rd grade for the inaugural school year, with plans to add a grade each year to grow to a full K-8th-grade campus (and maybe eventually through 12th grade if there is enough enrollment interest).

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring our high quality, affordable private school education model to the New Bern community,” Bob Luddy, Thales Academy founder and chairman said.

“We pride ourselves on offering a rigorous, classical education that incorporates character formation in all grades and maintains affordable tuition. We are thrilled to share Thales Academy with families in eastern North Carolina.”

The academy says the west-of-New Bern campus will have Apple TVs in every classroom, shared iPad and MacBook carts, advanced HVAC units, security cameras, background check systems for visitors, and much more.

Thales Academy currently operates 14 campuses in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, instructing about 6,000 students.

