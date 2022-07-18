Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered coastal showers roll by today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak short wave disturbance that developed yesterday near the east coast of Florida will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast today. The disturbance will remain over the Atlantic, but the rain bands it generates will push moisture over our beach communities during the morning, afternoon and evening. Highs will max out in the upper 80s with winds out of the south-southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

The flow of moisture off the coast will continue Tuesday, and with clouds pulling off into the Atlantic, air temperatures will be on the rise as well. Highs will bounce back into the low 90s as the drops spread out. Rain chances will hold at 40% before dipping down into the 20-30% range by Wednesday and Thursday.

The exiting cloud cover will encourage more heat over the middle of the week, and that additional heat will lead to heat-generated thunderstorms in the afternoons. This pattern of scattered storms will be with us through the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the low 90s Friday and Saturday.

Monday

Partly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. High of 87. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered storms. High of 90. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 94. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two late. High of 95. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance 30%

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms clearing late. High of 91. Wind: SW becoming N 5-15. Rain chance: 40%

