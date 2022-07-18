‘Can’t go anywhere these days’: Eastern Carolina community reacts to Indiana mall shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With another deadly mass shooting this past weekend, people in Eastern Carolina say it has them questioning their own safety wherever they go.

Greenwood police say the shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana left three people dead, four, counting the shooter. Police say the shooter killed three people and was then shot and killed by a lawfully gun-owning bystander.

“People just can’t go anywhere these days, it’s just so sad,” Jacksonville resident Linda Michel said.

Jacksonville police say they don’t help in regular security at the Jacksonville Mall. However, they say they have a heavily involved approach to active shooter situations.

“Basically, every officer that’s available [is] going to that call if we have enough reports that there’s actually an active shooter. And then we would request some mutual assistance,” Lt. Phillip Williams said.

The shooter in Indiana was killed by a bystander carrying a weapon, but with a no-weapons-allowed policy at the Jacksonville Mall, officers say both the shooter and the person who killed him would be breaking the law.

“In a case where you might have a bystander legally carrying his firearm and they do end the threat of the active shooter, obviously we would treat that as a crime scene,” Williams said. “So if it’s posted that there’s no carrying concealed guns allowed, then that person is not allowed carrying concealed in that business.”

Even with the active response, residents say all the active shooter reports make them hesitate when going about their day-to-day lives.

“It doesn’t have me fearing for my life, but I’m so much more aware of my surroundings than I have ever been before in my entire existence. It’s just, it’s terrible,” Michel said.

Those injured or killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting include one man and four women, including a 12-year-old girl whose parents brought her to a hospital with minor injuries after the shooting, the Indiana police chief said.

The Jacksonville Police Department says it has a community service program where officers do regular business checks and proactively communicate with citizens in the community about any suspicious activity when those officers are not on calls.

