Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity Sunday with a stray storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. High pressure off the coast will provide a south or southwest breeze during the day.

While a pop up shower or storm is possible, most will see a rain free day. It is a nice day for a beach visit with the exception of moderate rip threats south of Cape Hatteras including the Crystal Coast.

The week ahead will see highs climb back into the mid 90s by midweek. Overnight lows will rise to the mid 70s. High humidity will make it feel like we are in the 100s each afternoon. The best organized storm chance appears to be Friday, however any afternoon could see a couple of storms pop up.

See our daily First Alert Forecast below:

Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 88. Isolated shower or storm. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers or storms. High of 89. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High of 90. Wind: SW 10 G 20.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a few scattered PM Storms. High of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15

