Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity Sunday with a stray storm

Sunday will be a more typical July day with a heat index in the mid 90s
First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. High pressure off the coast will provide a south or southwest breeze during the day.

While a pop up shower or storm is possible, most will see a rain free day. It is a nice day for a beach visit with the exception of moderate rip threats south of Cape Hatteras including the Crystal Coast.

The week ahead will see highs climb back into the mid 90s by midweek. Overnight lows will rise to the mid 70s. High humidity will make it feel like we are in the 100s each afternoon. The best organized storm chance appears to be Friday, however any afternoon could see a couple of storms pop up.

See our daily First Alert Forecast below:

Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 88. Isolated shower or storm. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers or storms. High of 89. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High of 90. Wind: SW 10 G 20.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a few scattered PM Storms. High of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Franklin Dangerfield
Man gets 20 years in I-95 shooting rampage

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Sunday with a stray sea breeze storm
First Alert Forecast For July 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast For July 16, 2022
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking spotty rain chances into the weekend
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 15th at 4:30am
WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022