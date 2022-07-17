Advertisement

Heavy rainfall causes Eastern Carolina rivers to fail water quality test

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - River water quality in Eastern Carolina was tested by Sound Rivers this week, but the results weren’t the best.

Sites along the Tar-Pamlico River and Neuse River failed, deeming them unsafe.

Tar-Pamlico riverkeeper Jill Howell says the recent increase in rain plays a part in why some sites have failed.

“When we say a site is failing, that means the level of bacteria is above EPA’s standard that they recommend for it to be safe to swim in those waters,” Howell said.

Sound Rivers is an environmental nonprofit with the goal of keeping North Carolina waterways fishable, swimmable, and drinkable.

Karl Schnier, who is a retired environmental biologist, said that people should avoid going onto the rivers if pollution is present.

“If you’re just swimming in water that’s made of rivers and ocean, it would be wise to monitor those levels of pollution,” Schnier said. “If there is pollution, if there is a high bacteria count, and if it’s affected by excessive rain run off.”

Each week, a group of volunteers gather water samples at more than 50 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

The samples are tested for E. coli and released to the public, so they know which sites are safe.

“Especially on really hot days like today, it’s really nice to know where you can swim and where not to swim,” said Knee Deep Adventures owner Kelsey Curtis. “I personally am going to jump in the water if I see that the Sound Rivers data is green and go. I’m going to be jumping off the kayaks and paddle boards to cool myself off.”

Howell says that people can check the samples collected during the week through the Sound Rivers information map, text alert, or by tuning into Public Radio East every Friday.

