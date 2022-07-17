Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A team of eight-year-old softball players from New Bern qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in Jensen Beach, FL.

The girls competed in the Babe Ruth Southeast Region Tournament over the weekend in Clemmons.

Four pool games brought the team to the third seed in bracket play.

On Friday, the New Bern girls faced Glen Allen, a team from Virginia, and won by a few points.

For the championship game on Saturday, the team beat Davidson County with a shut out of 6-0.

On Monday, a homecoming celebration is planned were fans are encouraged to line-up along Highway 70 just before Creekside Park at 6:15 p.m.

The team is raising money for their upcoming trip through this GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.