2nd Annual Big Rock Kids tournament reels in winners

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The second annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Morehead City and people showed up to capture the final day of action.

The three-day event featured 69 boats and more than two hundred junior anglers, all looking to reel in the big prize.

Big Rock Kids director Carlee Sharpe said that the tournament began solely to pour into the youth.

“In 2020, the board of directors decided to add the Big Rock Kids Tournament to their schedule of events as a way to get junior anglers involved in competition of sport fishing and pass the rod to the next generation of anglers,” Sharpe said. “In addition to having another tournament to raise funds for children charities in Eastern North Carolina, that was two main reasons why the tournament was started.”

Anglers from all age groups were able to participate in the tournament.

“I think our youngest angler this year is three-and-a-half-years-old,” Sharpe said. “That’s very young and we are so excited for them to be out there.”

Dave Debruhl is visiting Morehead City, taking in the sights and sounds of day three. He said that the opportunity is special for the kids.

“The cool thing about this is you are able to get closer to see the smile on the little kids face,” Debruhl said. “They bring in their dolphin, their wahoo, and it’s just awesome to see the happiness on their face. It’s really neat.”

The International Game Fish Association hosted their passports to fishing day camp and kids were all soaking up the knowledge.

“Learning the basic principles of fishing, learning about conservation methods, how to tie lines, how to take a fish off the hook, and they are fishing,” Sharpe said. “Most kids are catching their first fish right here at Big Rock Landing. It’s a lot of fun to get the community involved.”

Although it was only the second year of the tournament, Sharpe says that the goal is for the kids tournament to have longevity.

“Kids 16, 17, 18 fishing in the tournament this weekend, we hope that 10 to 15 years whenever they have kids of their own,” Sharpe said. “They’ll come back.”

Junior angler Emma Kate Kleinhans claimed first prize in the daily and weekly dolphin division for Developin’ Habits with a 38.9-pound mahi to shake up the leaderboard.

The tournament raised a total purse amount of $172,375.

