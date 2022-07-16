GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 40,000 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) athletes across the state will be supporting the mission of inclusion for the fifth annual Workout of the Day for Inclusion.

WOD for Inclusion will be hosted at participating gym locations across the state on Saturday, July 16, or on an alternative date of the gym owner’s choosing.

Gyms are encouraged to compete against each other in raising funds for SONC and those that raise $1,000 or more will receive a WOD for Inclusion banner to display.

The top fundraising location will be awarded a championship banner and belt.

The Workout of the Day will be provided for participants; however, gyms may modify the Workout of the Day as needed. T-shirts will be provided for participants.

Participants should register online and join their gym team.

The registration fee is $30 per person. To host a WOD for Inclusion event, gym owners or managers must complete the online registration form and create a team page to participate.

Participants that are not able to join the WOD for Inclusion event at a local gym can register as an individual participant to receive the Workout of the Day instructions and T-shir

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.