Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Carteret County, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is in custody for burglarizing a clothing store this spring.

Jacksonville Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22, 2022. Footage of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest after identifying her as a suspect in the robbery at 5242 Hwy 24, Newport.

Gibson was arrested on the Sheriff’s Office charge in addition to other charges issued by Jacksonville Police. Investigators were able to find her because she was linked to other crimes in Onslow County. Detectives also saw her 2015 silver Honda Pilot in surveillance footage.

Gibson was charged with Felony Breaking & Entering for the Chole’s Closet crime. She’s being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5000.00 bond. Her first court appearance in Carteret County is on August 4.

