Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville Train Depot.

Hosted by the town’s chamber of commerce and the Winterville Historical and Arts Society, families are encouraged to join in the celebration of the town’s anniversary and the birthday of its founder, AG Cox from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jim Bennett, The Hot Dog Professor, and Noah Jackson Cobb are set to perform live.

Tie Breaker’s, Anita’s, and Sparky’s Snowballs are serving the eats.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Yard games will be set up outside and restrooms are provided inside.

The event is expected to carry on, rain or shine, but First Alert Meteorologist Phillip Williams forecasts a mostly sunny, hot, and humid evening.

In the event of showers, shelter can be found inside the Depot, along the porch, and under tents set up in the yard.

