NEW BERN,, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace is hosting Family Days from 10 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, August 13, in partnership with Suddenlink

Tryon Palace’s Family Days offers kids and their families the opportunity to explore the North Carolina History Center and the Palace historic site with various activities with a Galleries & Gardens Pass.

At the North Carolina History Center, visitors are invited to travel back in time to a river town in the early 1800s through the Pepsi Portal to History.

They can experience sailing a ship into port, scrapping turpentine from trees, helping stock a general store – and more.

Visitors can also participate in craft activities and enjoy free beverages and giveaways, provided courtesy of Suddenlink.

On the Tryon Palace grounds, experience the life of a Revolutionary War soldier at the Military Encampment, cooking ash cakes in the coals, roasting and grinding coffee beans or cleaning and preparing their muskets as the soldiers ready for battle.

Galleries & Garden Passes are available for $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 – 14 years, and free for 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ticket Desk, located at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern, North Carolina.

Families with SNAP, WIC or Medicaid can show their card at the Ticket Desk to be admitted free of charge on both Tryon Palace Family Days.

