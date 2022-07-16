Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weekend weather with some spotty rain

Rain chances highest on the coast early then nicer skies arrive
WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weekend weather will return closer to July norms. While coastal areas will have the best chance or rain early in the day, inland areas will have partly sunny skies and a few afternoon pop up showers or storms. Temperatures will be seasonable with mid to upper 80s for most by mid afternoon.

Sunday will have a lower rain chance under partly sunny skies. Highs will be mainly mid 80s with a few upper 80s in the typically warmer inland locations. Winds will be light from the south or southwest.

The week ahead will keep lower rain chances under mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will climb back into the 90s through the middle of the week. Overnight lows will rise to the mid 70s, boosting the humidity as our temperatures hit those 90s, making it feel like we are in the 100s.

Saturday

Partly sunny with coastal morning rain then isolated inland during the afternoon. High near 87. Wind: SW 5. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 86. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers or storms. High of 86. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 90. Wind: SW 10 G 20.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and very humid. High of 92. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

