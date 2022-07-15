Wilson police consulting with FBI and SBI in ballpark shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson police say they have been consulting with the FBI, the SBI, and the ATF in the little league ballpark shooting from last weekend.

The Wilson Police Department provided a new update Friday afternoon on the shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue.

Police say during its investigation, there have been reports of an evidence marker believed to be a second recovered bullet. Police know a bullet hit the outfield grass, but have not yet recovered it.

“We’re continuing to attempt to locate this and any other evidence. This case is still an active ongoing investigation,” the department said.”

The previous update police gave was on Tuesday when officers said they got information about a person on social media saying they were involved in the shooting. Police identified a 14-year-old that had a realistic BB pistol and was posting on social media that they were involved, but that teen has been ruled out as a suspect.

Police also defended their response time Tuesday to the shooting based on what they called “public concerns,” saying they responded within one minute and 26 seconds of the call to dispatch.

Video obtained by WITN from a parent showed players, coaches and officials “hitting the dirt” after three shots were heard. The video shows one shot crossing the outfield and landing just feet from a player.

Wilson police found an unoccupied car in the parking lot near field number two hit by gunfire.

That minivan had its windows shot out.

Police on Monday said there was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire.

They also said two vehicles potentially involved were located and ruled out as those people were attending the game.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

