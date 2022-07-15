Advertisement

UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marks 75 years of research with 3-story mural

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC Institute of Marine Sciences is celebrating 75 years of research with a three-story mural.

The mural is a celebration of the institute’s direct connection between its research and the benefits produced for the Eastern Carolina community and the environment.

Artist Max Dowdle of NC Public Art says the mural is inspired by the Eastern Carolina coastline.

“As the images progress from the upper area, they’re in deep water, and it comes down to shallower water and the coast as it gets lower and lower,” Dowdle described.

Within those boundaries are paintings of divers, drones, and lab tests, among other studies done to protect and preserve the coastline.

Institute Director Dr. Rick Luettich explained that much of the research that comes from the campus has been connected to the ongoing increase in the global climate.

“Whether it’s water quality that’s now responding differently today than it did several decades ago because the water is warmer... if its fisheries that are responding differently because of acidification of the ocean, all of these things are issues that we’re having to deal with today that we certainly didn’t have to deal with when the institute started 75 years ago,” Luettich said.

“I asked if I have got to volunteer for this and you know, Max was like, yeah everybody come on out,” community volunteer Carmen Maddry said.

Dowdle says more than 40 people between community members, institute staff, and students, volunteered to help paint the 66 ft. by 44 ft. mural.

“It’s been really gratifying just working on something so monumental, working hand-in-glove with the community,” Dowdle said.

“Everybody pitches in, instead of just looking like a building, now we’ve got this colorful thing, and people are gonna come in they’re gonna look at all the local things,” Maddry said.

Dowdle says the project is ahead of schedule, and the Marine Institute says it plans to have a more formal unveiling of the mural once complete.

