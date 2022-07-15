Advertisement

Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Tiger Woods may have played his final round of a British Open at St. Andrews. He received an emotional sendoff worthy of the occasion.

Woods shot a 75 and missed the cut. But that’s not what Friday was all about. Crowds got larger and louder as he neared the end.

Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge and did not stop to pose like other legends before him have done. He kept walking.

Woods says this will not be his last British Open. He just doesn’t know if he’ll be healthy enough to play when it returns to St. Andrews.

