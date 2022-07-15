Advertisement

‘This may be their only meal’: ENC food pantry hosts weekly giveaway

Food pantry aids community ‘weathering’ inflation
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Saint Julia AME Zion Church in Jacksonville hosted its weekly food pantry Friday for people dealing with food insecurity.

Officials with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina say the need for food has increased as inflation hits record highs.

The inflation rate is 9.1% as of June, the highest on record since 1981.

Lines of cars stretched from the parking lot of the church into the street Friday morning.

“We get people who this may be their only meal,” volunteer Natasha Prather said.

For Prather, helping out at the food giveaway is a full-circle experience. She thanks pantry coordinator Rev. Barbra Hubbard for helping her out when she needed it most.

“It was a time where I needed something in my life. She was that person. She brought me here and I’ve been here ever since,” Prather said.

Hubbard says 500 to 600 families come through the food pantry in a month.

The church partners with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the organization say the use of the food bank’s resources increased nearly 42% in some parts of the East.

“Some of your seniors get $23 in food stamps. They can’t live off of that. And with inflation, things are just going sky high,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard says the church offers its awning space for the giveaway, but she says the hope soon is that they can find a building of their own to continue their work.

Hubbard says since the start of the pandemic, the food pantry initiative at Saint Julia AME Zion Church has given away more than 2 million pounds of food to the community.

