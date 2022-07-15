Six sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Neuse River and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week.

Sound Rivers says the sites that failed for the Lower Neuse are: Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River.

On the Tar-Pamlico, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington, did not meet recreational water-quality standards.

The nonprofit says boaters, swimmers, and their pets should avoid the water or be cautious at these sites because exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

We’re told that no data was available this week for Core Creek on the Neuse River.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.