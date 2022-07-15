Advertisement

Saving Graces for Felines: Dewey

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This weeks Saving Graces for Feline’s cat of the week for July 15 is Dewey.

Saving Graces says Dewey loves playing with his brothers, but he can also keep himself entertained with toys. He especially likes the ones with fake fur to carry around acting like a mighty hunter.

However, when he is sleepy, that act all goes away and he is the first to snuggle up to his humane for nap time.

He is a total lap cat and loves to take naps on laps.

All of Saving Graces cat’s are fixed and tested for diseases. They are also all micro-chipped.

To take Dewey home, visit their website.

