Police say three shootings in Rocky Mount this week are connected

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - There was another shooting in Rocky Mount this morning and police now believe it’s related to two other shootings this week.

Around 9:00 a.m. Jaquan Scott was shot in the 1000 block of Western Avenue, according to police.

The 22-year-old received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was sitting inside a vehicle with Daquan Lynch at the time, police said.

Lynch is one of three people charged in Wednesday’s shooting at L&L Food Stores on Hunter Road.

Police believe Tuesday’s shooting on Buena Vista Avenue, Wednesday’s shooting at the food store, and this morning’s shooting on Western Avenue are all connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

