POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

Victor White III
Victor White III(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City.

Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing stone-washed blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321.

