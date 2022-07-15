Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Average rainfall for the month of July?

We’ve had a few Flash Flood Warnings this month. How much rain do we usually get in July?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer’s are known to be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with scattered afternoon storms in Eastern NC. How much rain do you think we average for the month? Check out the trivia questions and the multiple choice answers and make your selection. Find the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 15(WITN)

Hint: Even though July is known for sunny, hot weather, summer thunderstorms can dump heavy rain quickly. In fact, July and August average the most rain of all months in Eastern NC. So, don’t select 2 inches as your answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 15(WITN)

Six inches of rain is close to the average for July in Eastern NC. Along with August, this is the most we tend to get for any month of the year. A combination of afternoon thunderstorms and some tropical disturbances raise the average for these months. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jul 14
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where does NC rank on list of having hurricanes?
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has eliminated the severe drought across all of...
DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC
Downpours will impact everyone in Eastern NC today. The tornado threat is minimal, however...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms return as heat remains oppressive
Minor improvements in the drought across Southern Duplin county are the exception as most see...
DROUGHT UPDATE: Minor improvements for some, most remain parched