Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Average rainfall for the month of July?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer’s are known to be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with scattered afternoon storms in Eastern NC. How much rain do you think we average for the month? Check out the trivia questions and the multiple choice answers and make your selection. Find the answer below.

Hint: Even though July is known for sunny, hot weather, summer thunderstorms can dump heavy rain quickly. In fact, July and August average the most rain of all months in Eastern NC. So, don’t select 2 inches as your answer.

Six inches of rain is close to the average for July in Eastern NC. Along with August, this is the most we tend to get for any month of the year. A combination of afternoon thunderstorms and some tropical disturbances raise the average for these months. - Phillip Williams

