More charges brought against statutory rape suspect in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More charges have been brought against a man charged with statutory rape last month in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Diaz, 21, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, and dissemination of obscenity to minors.

WITN reported on June 21st that deputies said an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led them to the arrest of Diaz for statutory rape.

Onslow County deputies said they got the tip on June 16th that Kevin Diaz was in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The 21-year-old Diaz, who lives in Midway Park, was arrested four days later and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

On Friday, deputies said that after further forensic review of the victim’s phone, several images and videos were recovered that depicted sexual acts, and it was found that Diaz was responsible for sending them to the victim.

Diaz was then arrested on Thursday, July 14th, according to the sheriff’s office, and given an additional bond of $225,000 secured for a total of $325,000 secured.

