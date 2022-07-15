Man gets 20 years in I-95 shooting rampage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A South Carolina man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison after a shooting rampage on Interstate 95 two years ago.

Franklin Dangerfield was given the sentence today in Wilmington after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines, and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said it began on September 5, 2020, when Dangerfield left his home in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and drove north on I-95. As he entered Robeson County, Easley said the man began shooting at other vehicles on the interstate.

Once in Nash County, Dangerfield began firing again with bullets hitting nine vehicles. Prosecutors say the man shot an elderly woman in the shoulder and another victim got glass fragments in their eyes, face, back, and feet.

Deputies from Nash, Northampton, and Halifax counties chased the man’s pickup truck, with Dangerfield exceeding 110 miles per hour and driving in the middle of both lanes, forcing multiple vehicles off the road.

The high-speed chase ended 37 miles later when Dangerfield tried to leave the interstate in Emporia, Virginia. His truck crashed and Virginia State Police took him into custody.

The feds say at the time of his arrest, the man’s blood alcohol content was .265 which is more than three times the legal limit. Inside Dangerfield’s truck, they found a Savage Arms Springfield 67H 12-gauge shotgun with a 13-inch barrel, eight 12-gauge shotgun shells, and nine spent 12-gauge shotgun shells.

“This defendant created terror on a major interstate by his reckless and criminal behavior of shooting at innocent people simply driving their car,” said Easley. “I am grateful for the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies in bringing this crime spree to an end. We will vigorously prosecute those who use gun violence to inflict trauma and fear in our community.”

