Interim director named for Carteret County Health and Human Services

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new interim director has been named for the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department.

The county says Dr. Randall Williams will assume the position of interim consolidated health and human services director for the county’s largest department, which oversees public health and social services for the community.

Williams is a board-certified gynecologist and was previously the state health officer and cabinet director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Before that, Williams served as state health director and deputy secretary of the North Carolina Health and Human Services. It was there where he led operations for the Office of Rural Health and Community Care.

Williams is a native North Carolinian.

