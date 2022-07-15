Advertisement

Interim director named for Carteret County Health and Human Services

Dr. Randall Williams
Dr. Randall Williams(Carteret County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new interim director has been named for the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department.

The county says Dr. Randall Williams will assume the position of interim consolidated health and human services director for the county’s largest department, which oversees public health and social services for the community.

Williams is a board-certified gynecologist and was previously the state health officer and cabinet director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Before that, Williams served as state health director and deputy secretary of the North Carolina Health and Human Services. It was there where he led operations for the Office of Rural Health and Community Care.

Williams is a native North Carolinian.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Starting Saturday, 988 is the number for any mental health crisis.
988 is the new hotline for mental health emergencies
Six sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
Monkeypox
State DHHS releases response plan for 2022 monkeypox outbreak
Pitt County offering pay for participation in lifestyle program