Human remains found near Swansboro confirmed that of missing kayaker
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say human remains found last weekend at Hammocks Beach State Park is that of a missing kayaker.
The man’s leg was discovered on Huggins Island on Saturday by some teens exploring the island.
On Friday, deputies confirmed the remains belong to 73-year-old Warren Liner, a kayaker who was doing a solo trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle on December 31st.
Deputies say the man’s kayak and life jacket were found during a search on Bear Island a couple of days later, but not his body.
