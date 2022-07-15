Human remains found near Swansboro confirmed that of missing kayaker

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say human remains found last weekend at Hammocks Beach State Park is that of a missing kayaker.

The man’s leg was discovered on Huggins Island on Saturday by some teens exploring the island.

On Friday, deputies confirmed the remains belong to 73-year-old Warren Liner, a kayaker who was doing a solo trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle on December 31st.

Deputies say the man’s kayak and life jacket were found during a search on Bear Island a couple of days later, but not his body.

