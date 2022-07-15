Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional.

Firefighters were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to the store on Stantonsburg Road.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says there were 40 firefighters that responded to the call and the fire was deemed under control in about 45 minutes, Still, fire crews remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.

This was the scene Thursday night in Greenville. (WITN)

The fire department says the investigation into the cause of the fire was performed by them, Greenville police, the SBI, and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal.

Greenville Fire Chief Carson Sanders said Thursday night he believes there were only three employees and no customers inside at the time of the fire.

Friday morning, State Bureau of Investigations agents were at the scene along with other investigators.

