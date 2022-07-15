Advertisement

Crews remain on scene at Dollar General fire after roof collapses

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning crews are still at a Dollar General in Greenville that caught fire Thursday night and it appears the roof has caved in.

A WITN employee who drove past the scene this morning said the building was see through and noticed officials still there.

Thursday night around 6:00 p.m. crews went out to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road due to heavy smoke, according to officials.

Crews were seen spraying water on the building around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, pieces of the outside of the building could be seen through the foggy smoke chipping away as the fire burned.

Greenville Fire Chief Carson Sanders said he believes there were only three employees and no customers inside at the time of the fire.

“...probably will see either the roof go in or one of the side walls come down,” Sanders said of the state of the fire Thursday night.

Fire crews told us around 10:30 the fire had been contained.

Jessica Blackwell with Greenville Fire/Rescue says there are no injuries.

Sanders said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and the fire marshal will likely identify the cause later.

