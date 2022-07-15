Advertisement

Gov. Cooper offers reward for information on 2021 Northampton Co. murder

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward for information relating...
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward for information relating to a 2021 Northampton County murder.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward for information relating to a 2021 Northampton County murder.

Cooper’s office says the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Erskine Lawrence, 50.

WITN is told that on June 14, 2021, Northampton County deputies found Lawrence in the yard of his home on Mills Street in Severn. The medical examiner determined Lawrence died from gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Anyone with information about this case should call the sheriff’s office at (252) 534-2611, Northampton Co. Crimestoppers at (252) 534-1110, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

The shooting happened on Western Avenue.
Police say three shootings in Rocky Mount this week are connected
Matthew McGhee
Carteret Co. man arrested on child porn charges
The 11th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest
Date announced for 11th Annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest
The leg was found last Saturday on Huggins Island.
More body parts found as leg recovered near Swansboro confirmed that of missing kayaker