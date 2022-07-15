Gov. Cooper offers reward for information on 2021 Northampton Co. murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward for information relating to a 2021 Northampton County murder.

Cooper’s office says the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Erskine Lawrence, 50.

WITN is told that on June 14, 2021, Northampton County deputies found Lawrence in the yard of his home on Mills Street in Severn. The medical examiner determined Lawrence died from gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Anyone with information about this case should call the sheriff’s office at (252) 534-2611, Northampton Co. Crimestoppers at (252) 534-1110, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

