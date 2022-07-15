First Alert Weather Day: Flash Flood Warning continues for Pamlico County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Southeastern Pamlico county until 10:15 a.m.

Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen with some radar estimates showing over 7 inches for areas northeast of Bayboro. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected. Never drive through flood waters.

Torrential downpours caused flooding in Central Pitt County last evening while areas in surrounding counties received a couple hundredths of an inch of rain. The proverbial faucet will stay on over the East today as showers and storms flow onshore off the Atlantic. The rain and cloud cover will keep our temperatures quite a bit cooler than average, however the presence of high humidity will still make it feel hot. The heat index will reach near 90° through most inland areas. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s with winds blowing in out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The pattern of scattered showers will linger through the weekend and the start of next week as the stalled front holds its ground. While this may be troublesome for outdoor activities, the showers will continue the improvement in the drought. No areas are in severe drought with yesterday’s update to the Drought Monitor.

The rain will gradually fade away through the upcoming week, but only one day (Wednesday) looks dry from start to finish. Highs will climb back into the 90s through the middle of the week as rain chances diminish. Overnight lows will rise to the mid 70s, boosting the humidity as our temperatures hit those 90s, making it feel like we are in the 100s.

Friday

Cloudy with scattered rain and storms. High near 82. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 70%.

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High near 87. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 86. Wind: SW 5. Rain chance: 30%

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 87. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 90. Wind: SW 10 G 20.

