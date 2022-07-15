ECSU announces new Athletic Director

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced its next Athletic Director.

Starting July 15, James DuBose, Jr. will take over the position. DuBose has been serving as interim athletic director since April 11 and will continue his oversight of the university’s 11 women’s and men’s teams in the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (CIAA).

Since joining ECSU, DuBose has achieved several notable accomplishments for the university, including securing two televised games for the 2022 football season, adding new athletic corporate sponsorships, hiring additional coaches and support staff in the athletics department, and developing partnerships with campus and community organizations.

“James is a seasoned athletics administrator who has quickly made a positive impact in moving several initiatives forward for the university’s Athletics Department,” says ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “We are pleased that he will continue this trajectory in creating a winning program that is laser-focused on our student-athletes.”

“The Viking community has quickly embraced me and supported the new departmental strategies I’ve started executing since arriving at ECSU this spring,” states DuBose. “My priorities center around creating the best collegiate experience, both inside and outside the classroom, for our student-athletes and showcasing their talents to the already supportive ECSU family, our fans, the regional community and the nation. I remain thankful to Chancellor Dixon for offering me this opportunity to lead and elevate a stellar Division 2 athletic organization.”

DuBose came to ECSU from Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), where he served in a variety of roles, most recently as senior associate athletic director for Development and Administration. In that position, he assisted with day-to-day operations, external relations, fundraising and budget strategies and scholarship portfolios. In addition, DuBose supervised athletic training, cheerleading, facilities and events, football, gameday operations, marketing, sports information and strength and conditioning. DuBose also held senior leadership positions at WSSU, including director of Tickets, Promotions and Events, director of Fundraising, and associate athletic director.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.