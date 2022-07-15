ECU alum climbs up ranks at The Open Championship heading into the weekend

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (WITN) - Former East Carolina University Men’s golfer Harold Varner III wrapped up day two of The Open Championship in Scotland.

HV3 shot - 5 today at The Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. He is -4 after two rounds.

Varner was at -6 for his round at one point. He made a late bogey and missed a short birdie on 18 but climbed into the top 20 for the tournament.

He will play in the weekend rounds. The leaders are 7 ahead of him at the time of this post.

