ECU alum climbs up ranks at The Open Championship heading into the weekend

Harold Varner III (file)
Harold Varner III (file)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (WITN) - Former East Carolina University Men’s golfer Harold Varner III wrapped up day two of The Open Championship in Scotland.

HV3 shot - 5 today at The Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. He is -4 after two rounds.

Varner was at -6 for his round at one point. He made a late bogey and missed a short birdie on 18 but climbed into the top 20 for the tournament.

He will play in the weekend rounds. The leaders are 7 ahead of him at the time of this post.

You can watch The Open Classic this weekend on WITN. Click here for times.

