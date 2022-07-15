Advertisement

Date announced for 11th Annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club has announced the date and location for its annual Oktoberfest.

The 11th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will kick off Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Union Point Park in New Bern.

According to Bill Stafford, the chair, big changes are in the works for this year’s event.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the B/S/H/ Oktoberfest at New Bern’s number-one festival site, Union Point Park,” Stafford said.

The celebration will be held under an enormous white tent to be placed in the park. In addition to a new venue, this year’s B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. It will also feature a different musical act, Raleigh-Durham-based The Little German Band and Dancers, which has entertained around the country and in Germany since 1971. The 28-member orchestra, accompanied by live dancers, will be performing throughout the evening.

The B/S/H/ Oktoberfest is the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Brant Bills, club president. Proceeds support the club’s many charitable endeavors including scholarships for local students, advancing area nonprofits, and underwriting the club’s signature annual project, Kicks-for-Kids, a program that supplies new athletic shoes to hundreds of children in Craven County.

This year’s B/S/H/ Octoberfest will again feature traditional German-style fare, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and of course, your favorite German and domestic beers and wine. There will also be stein holding contests open to men and women.

Tickets will be on sale soon. Click here for more information about the event.

