CDC says most of Eastern Carolina now high-risk for COVID-19 spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows most of Eastern Carolina in the red, or high-risk for community spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control updates their map every Friday.

Last week, just four counties were in the high-risk category, compared to ten this week.

Only Greene County is in the low-risk, or green category, while Bertie, Duplin, and Lenoir counties are medium-risk for the spread of the virus.

Jones and Pamlico counties went from low-risk to high-risk in a week’s time, while Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Martin, Onslow, Pamlico, Tyrrell & Washington counties are also high-risk.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.