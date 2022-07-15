Carteret Co. man arrested on child porn charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Matthew McGhee, of Newport, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is jailed under an $11,500 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Deputies say McGhee was arrested because of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Evidence and equipment used in the crime were seized.

