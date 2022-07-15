Advertisement

Cape Hatteras National Seashore celebrates “I Love Horses Day” with herd’s oldest pony

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is national “I Love Horses Day” and an Eastern Carolina National Park is celebrating by featuring a special wild horse.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted a video on Facebook featuring the herd’s oldest Banker pony, Lindessa.

As the matriarch, she turned 37 this year, making her about 104 years old in human years! She was born in 1985 and is the oldest pony ever had on record at the park. She currently has four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. That makes up over half the herd on the island.

This summer, Ranger programs are given at the Pony Pasture every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 a.m. for folks to learn more about the herd.

Click here to learn more about the program and the national park.

