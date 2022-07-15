Advertisement

Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
Kevin Parker
No immediate charges against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case

Latest News

Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
This is the aftermath of the fire Friday morning.
SBI joins investigation into Dollar General fire
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
President Joe Biden in Israel questioned on human rights and Iran Deal.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Human remains found near Swansboro confirmed that of missing kayaker