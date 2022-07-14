Advertisement

Two Kinston men charged with drug crimes

Joseph Wilson / Marlow Jones
Joseph Wilson / Marlow Jones(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Kinston men have been charged with drug crimes.

The Kinston Police Department says 36-year-old Joseph Wilson has been charged with drug distribution and 50-year-old Marlow Jones was arrested on drug distribution and having a stolen firearm.

Police say on Thursday, along with Lenoir County deputies, officers served a search warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Road outside of Kinston. There they found Wilson who was wanted for drug distribution. During the search, officers say they found more drugs inside the home. Wilson is jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center.

We’re told that later that morning, officers and deputies served a second search warrant at 1015 E Bright Street in Kinston. Inside, they found Jones with drugs and a stolen gun. He is currently being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center.

