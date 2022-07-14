Advertisement

Three Eastern Carolina engineers honored with Navy award

The Honorable Tommy Ross, left, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy...
The Honorable Tommy Ross, left, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A), and Frederick “Jay” Stefany, right, principal civilian deputy to ASN RD&A, present the 2022 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year award to Fleet Readiness Center East’s Test Equipment Engineering Branch’s engine support team during a June 16 ceremony at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Carderock, Maryland. Team members Jordon Barnes, mechanical engineer, and Josh Guthrie and Neil Taylor, electrical engineers, earned the award for their skilled technical problem solving in sustaining the depot’s engine test cells(U.S. Navy (photo by Nicholas Brezzell))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Fleet Readiness Center East engineers earned the 2022 Etters Award.

Josh Guthrie, Neil Taylor, and Jordan Barnes are members of the FRCE Test Equipment Branch’s engine support team. The three men earned recognition for skilled technical problem-solving.

FRCE tells WITN that these men worked on many projects, but perhaps the most prestigious one was their work on the T58 engine - the engine that powers the U.S. president’s Marine One helicopter.

We’re told the team frequently reverse-engineered software and hardware to get jobs done when materials couldn’t be obtained through traditional supply lines.

Guthrie and Barnes are Carteret County natives; Guthrie from Harkers Island and Barnes from Cape Carteret.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

Latest News

DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC
DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC
Kevin Parker
No immediate charges against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man gets 25-31 years in prison for killing ex-mother-in-law