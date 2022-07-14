Three Eastern Carolina engineers honored with Navy award

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Fleet Readiness Center East engineers earned the 2022 Etters Award.

Josh Guthrie, Neil Taylor, and Jordan Barnes are members of the FRCE Test Equipment Branch’s engine support team. The three men earned recognition for skilled technical problem-solving.

FRCE tells WITN that these men worked on many projects, but perhaps the most prestigious one was their work on the T58 engine - the engine that powers the U.S. president’s Marine One helicopter.

We’re told the team frequently reverse-engineered software and hardware to get jobs done when materials couldn’t be obtained through traditional supply lines.

Guthrie and Barnes are Carteret County natives; Guthrie from Harkers Island and Barnes from Cape Carteret.

