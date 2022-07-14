State record Spanish Hogfish caught off of Frying Pan Tower

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has certified the first state record Spanish Hogfish.

The division says Dr. Robert Timson, of Southport, caught the two-pound, 11-ounce fish offshore of Frying Pan Tower on July 17th, 2021. While he was given the International Game Fish Association certification as the All-Tackle World Record in August 2021, he only recently applied for state recognition.

The previous certified world record Spanish Hogfish weighed one pound and eight ounces.

We’re told the fish measured 18 inches in total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had an 11-inch girth. Timson caught it with a custom CTS rod with an Accurate Valiant 30 reel using crab with a 30-pound test Sufix 832 braided line.

In addition to being the first state record Spanish Hogfish, the catch was also certified as the All-Tackle World Record in 2021.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the state did not previously list a state record Spanish Hogfish, but created the category after Timson applied for the state record.

We’re told that to establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must send an application to the division that is then reviewed by staff. The fish must be exceptionally large for state waters and within a reasonable range of the world record.

More information on state record fish can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.