State DHHS releases response plan for 2022 monkeypox outbreak

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services has released a response plan related to monkeypox in North Carolina.

The document, which provides an overview of the virus and its symptoms, outlines the department’s operational response. Details on testing, vaccines, community partner interaction and communications are also included.

We’re told the plan will be updated as situations change in North Carolina.

Specifically, the DHHS is repeating these key points for people to remember during the outbreak: Get checked, get tested, and get protected.

People who have had close contact, including sex, with someone with monkeypox, are urged to see a health care provider. Testing for the virus is widely available and encouraged for anyone showing symptoms, and vaccines are available for those exposed to monkeypox.

The DHHS says gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who had multiple sex partners or anonymous sex in the last 14 days are also eligible for a vaccine.

