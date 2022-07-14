Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police say another person has been charged and arrested in the shooting in front of the Craven County Courthouse.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant of Vanceboro.

She is charged with one county of accessory after the fact for first degree homicide and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $1,000,00 bond and her first court appearance is on Thursday.

This comes after the suspected shooter in the case, Dakota Wright, charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of attempted murder.

New Bern police say the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. on Broad Street.

Killed was Jordan McDaniels, 23, while Jaheem McDaniels, 21, was wounded. He is at ECU Health Medical Center in critical condition.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said all three men were inside a District Court courtroom yesterday morning. Thomas said Jaheem McDaniels was there for traffic violations while Wright was at the courthouse with a friend who had a court date.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said his deputies saw the three men exchanging words. “A couple of my deputies picked up on some body language. That’s their focus there, the courtroom security,” said the sheriff. “They’re looking for indicators or some type of behavior that would lead us to believe that something violent or altercation of some sort.”

Hughes said the three men then “moved on out fairly quickly and my deputies followed them out there.” He added there was a verbal altercation that occurred outside the courthouse.

