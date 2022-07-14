Rocky Mount man arrested on illegal gun sale & ownership charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested on charges relating to illegal gun sales and gun ownership.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 49-year-old Antonio Santos faces up to ten years in prison for dealing firearms without a federal firearms license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to court documents, between May and July of this year, Santos sold eight guns illegally to a confidential informant employed by law enforcement in Rocky Mount. Of those eight guns, one had an obliterated serial number, two had an extended or high-capacity magazine, and two were previously reported stolen.

We’re told that federal and local agents saw Santos travel to a Rocky Mount storage unit facility before the various gun deals.

Federal prosecutors say that on July 8th, agents executed search warrants at Santos’ home and storage unit. Inside his home, they found two more guns, one AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and one AK-style rifle that did not have a serial number.

At the storage unit, law enforcement found another four guns: three rifles and one revolver. One of the guns was previously reported stolen, according to prosecutors. Agents also found varied ammunition, magazines, and pistol conversion kits.

