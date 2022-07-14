Advertisement

Registration underway for the 10th annual Running with the Law event

run marathon 5k generic
run marathon 5k generic(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is getting ready to host its annual race to raise money for a local nonprofit.

The Jacksonville Police Department is hosting its 10th annual Running with the Law event on Saturday, July 30 with races beginning at 7:30 a.m. The event will take place at Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center. Participants can choose from a 5K, 10K, or one-mile fun run.

Law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies are expected to participate. All proceeds from the race will benefit the NC Special Olympics.

Early registration is $30 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, and $10 for the one-mile fun run. The deadline to take advantage of early registration is Friday, July 29th at noon. Race day registration prices increase by $5 more for each race.

Check-in and race day registration will take place from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM at the Recreation Center.

You can register by clicking here.

10th annual Running with the Law
10th annual Running with the Law(Jacksonville Police Department)

