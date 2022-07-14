Advertisement

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday.

The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.

Police say both children were taken to the hospital and one of them died from his injuries on Wednesday.

WITN has reached out to Ayden police several times for the name of the victim, which is public record under state statute, but has not heard back.

We’re told that the other child is currently in fair condition.

WITN first reported the crash on Tuesday night.

Police tell us the investigation is closed and no charges are pending.

