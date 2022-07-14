Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where does NC rank on list of having hurricanes?

North Carolina’s geography plays a part in our risk of hurricanes
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are about to enter the most active part of the 2022 hurricane season. Have you thought about where North Carolina ranks in hurricanes? Check out the trivia question and find the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jul 14
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jul 14(WITN)

North Carolina juts out into the Atlantic when compared to surrounding states, which increases the chances for hurricanes to affect our area. Make your selection and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jul 14
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jul 14(WITN)

As many hurricanes follow the curve around the Bermuda High Pressure system, they often affect North Carolina. Since we jut out into the Atlantic, we have more hurricanes than most any other East Coast state. We rank 4th in the nation for hurricane strikes with Florida, Texas, and Louisiana having more than us. - Phillip Williams

